CUET-PG results out, six students score 100 percentile

Over 6.07 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET-PG exam, and Banaras Hindu University received the highest number of applications with 3.5 lakh.

news Education

The results of the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET-PG), for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, September 26. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, comprising multiple choice questions. Unlike the CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam. This year, six students have achieved 100 percentile â€” Nakul Kumar Vaish, Akash Patel, Sumit Joshi, Neeraj Godara, Mayank Kumar Mishra and Mohit, The Indian Express reported.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday, September 25, wrote to vice-chancellors of universities that opted for CUET to start their admission processes. "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said. Among the universities, BHU received the maximum number of 3.5 lakh applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh. A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions.

The results of the first edition of CUET-UG were declared on September 16. The UGC said the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or raw marks. The "normalisation" of marks in CUET-UG had left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get admission in their dream colleges.

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the postgraduate entrance, and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of 'raw' marks and not normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores. "No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare the rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," University Grants Commission chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised NTA scores. Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates."

According to NTA, the performance of every candidate was evaluated using the "equi-percentile method". Under this method, normalised marks of every candidate were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.