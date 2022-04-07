CUET 2022 application process begins: Details

The UGC has asked all central universities to only use CUET scores for admission in undergraduate courses except for activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts and physical education.

The online application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) for admission to undergraduate courses in Central Universities for the academic year 2022-23 has begun, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday, April 6. Applications can be submitted till 5 pm on May 6, and the deadline for paying the application fees is 11.50 pm on May 6. Candidates can fill out the application for CUET 2022 on the CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET will be held in the first or second week of July 2022, NTA has said. It will be a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. CUET will include tests in various languages and domain-specific subjects, as well as a general test. Candidates can select one or more of the tests offered under CUET as per the requirements of the university where they are seeking admission, the NTA said.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called CUET 'regressive' and 'undesirable' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the move to hold the national level test. Stalin stated in a letter to PM Modi that “this regressive step” has clearly vindicated the consistent stand of his government that NEET was a prelude to centralisation of higher education admissions.

In most states, state board syllabus students constitute more than 80% of the total student population and these students invariably hail from the marginalised sections, CM Stalin wrote in his letter, adding that for this reason, an NCERT syllabus-based entrance examination would place such students in a disadvantageous position in securing admission to central varsities.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all central universities to only use CUET scores for admission in various undergraduate courses except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts and physical education. The UGC had last month announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

With PTI inputs

