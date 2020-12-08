CSKâ€™s â€˜Whistle Poduâ€™ picked as the second most tweeted sports hashtag of 2020

The most tweeted sports hashtag for the year in India is â€˜IPL 2020â€™.

Chennai Super Kingsâ€™ war cry â€˜Whistle Poduâ€™ has been notified as the second most tweeted sports hashtag in 2020 on Twitter. The most tweeted sports hashtag for the year in India is â€˜IPL 2020â€™ and the third most tweeted hashtag is â€˜Team Indiaâ€™. Twitter India released the most tweeted hashtags during 2020, topic wise, on Tuesday.

The hashtags were analysed and placed in different categories like sports, movies, emojis etc. According to the lists, â€˜Whistle Poduâ€™ which is normally used by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its fans on social media has been picked as the second most tweeted sports hashtag. The expectations around the teamâ€™s performance in this yearâ€™s IPL and also the reactions and memes to the actual performance of CSK during the IPL is expected to have propped up the hashtag on the microblogging site.

IPL 2020 was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in closed stadiums due to the COVID-19 restrictions in India. The matches were held in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 19 and November 10, 2020. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the title for the fifth time in 2020 after they defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals that took place in Dubai.

CSK, one of the most successful IPL franchises, had a less than average season without making it to the playoffs. This is the first time the franchise has not made it to the playoffs when they have been a part of the edition. Though the team suffered losses in the first half of the tournament, the team ensured that they went out on a high, after posting a few good wins in the latter part of the league stage of the tournament. Of the 14 matches the team played in the 2020 edition of IPL, it won six and lost eight. The team also spotted some talents in this yearâ€™s edition in the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran.