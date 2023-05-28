CSK, GT to clash for IPL 2023 trophy at Ahmedabad

Prior to the big final, fans will be treated to captivating performances by renowned rappers King DJ Nucleya, Jonita Gandhi, and Divine.

Sports cricket

The final match of the Indian Premier League's 16th season is scheduled for 7.30 pm on Sunday, May 28, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have clinched the title four times, will take on Gujarat Titans (GT), last year's debut champions, in a highly anticipated clash for the championship trophy.

Prior to the big final, fans will be treated to captivating performances by renowned rappers King DJ Nucleya, Jonita Gandhi, and Divine. However, light showers in Ahmedabad might dampen the weather conditions for the event.

The match promises excitement, as GT and CSK have faced each other four times already, with Gujarat emerging victorious in three out of the four encounters. CSK will draw attention as their skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, marks his unique milestone of playing his 250th IPL match, coinciding with his tenth match as captain.

All eyes will be on GT's Subham Gill, who propelled his team to the IPL 2023 championship game with a century in the semifinal against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The talented batsman's impressive performance in the 16th IPL season earned praise from Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for his prolific scoring.

In a noteworthy announcement, CSK's star batsman Ambati Rayudu declared his retirement from the Indian Premier League after the final match.

While GT aims to secure back-to-back titles, having surprised everyone with their debut season triumph, CSK will strive to match Mumbai Indians' historic tally of five titles.