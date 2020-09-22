CSK fail to chase daunting target of 216, lose to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs

Masterful half-centuries from Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69) helped Rajasthan Royals post a formidable target.

news IPL 2020

A stellar knock by Faf Du Plessis of 72 runs off just 37 balls failed to see Chennai Super Kings through in what was a tough chase against the Rajasthan Royals. With CSK needing 38 runs to win of the last over, the game was more or less over. Skipper MS Dhoni though did give his fans something to cheer about, hitting three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran.

While CSK ended 16 runs short of the target, it was the bowling performance that let them down. During their chase, Murali Vijay and Shane Watson did provide them with a respectable start but they lost their way in the middle overs losing quick wickets to leggie Rahul Tewatia.

This, after RR had posted a formidable 216/7 at the end of 20 overs batting first. Masterful half-centuries from Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69), coupled with Jofra Archer's four consecutive sixes in the final over that fetched 30 runs, helped the Royals post a sizeable total.

RR had got off to a shaky start after losing their first wicket early, of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who fell to Deepak Chahar in the third over. However, Samson joined captain Smith, who opened the innings, and the pair put on a blistering 121-run stand off just 57 balls.

Samson led the charge, smashing as many as nine sixes and one four, as he put on 74 runs off just 32 balls. Smith dropped anchor and was last man out with the score reading 178. However, the wheels came off in the final over in which Ngidi, who had accounted for Samson earlier, leaked 30 runs due to a combination of Jofra Archer's belligerence and unwanted extras.

Archer smashed four consecutive sixes off the first four balls, two of which were off back to back no-balls.