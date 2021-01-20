CSK bids adieu to Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh and 4 others ahead of IPL 2021

The team finished at the seventh spot in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released six players from its squad ahead of IPL 2021. The released players include Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Monu Singh.

While speculations about the players released by CSK were rife since Wednesday morning, the final list was released by the team at the IPL retention show in the evening. Earlier on Wednesday, Harbhajan Singh tweeted that his contract with the franchise has ended and he will no longer be a part of the squad. Shane Watson was released after he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket immediately after the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The squad retained by the franchise now will be led by MS Dhoni and will include Suresh Raina, who didnâ€™t play in the 2020 edition. All other players have been retained by the franchise, which will now go into the mini auction ahead of IPL 2021 with around Rs 22 crore in its purse.

The CSK squad currently has N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du plessis, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

The teamâ€™s performance in the 2020-edition of the tournament was criticised by many. The role of Kedhar Jadhav was especially questioned given that he was an expensive buy for the franchise. The three-time champions of IPL bowed out of the tournament as the seventh team in the points table in 2020 after a delayed resurgence in the last three games. Youngsters like Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan showed big intent and potential in the 13th edition to be a part of the franchise in the coming years.

The 2021-edition of IPL is expected to be held in India.