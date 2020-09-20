CSK begin IPL 2020 campaign in style, beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets | The News Minute

Ambati Rayudu, Faf Du Plessis led the 3-time champions to script a win in the first match of the tournament.

CSK begin IPL 2020 campaign in style beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wicketsFacebook/Indian Premier League
news IPL 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 00:48
TNM Staff

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign with a win as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Saturday. The match, which happened in Abu Dhabi, was the inaugural game of the 13th edition of IPL and was held without any spectators due to the restrictions around COVID-19. The fans, as much as they were excited for the match between the two titans of IPL, were equally perplexed by the loud cheers and audience reactions accompanying the match on their screens.

CSKâ€™s innings was spearheaded by Ambati Rayudu, who smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide the team to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Chasing 163 to win, Rayudu blasted six fours and three sixes in his blistering innings, while Faf du Plessis cracked 58 off 44 balls as CSK romped home with four balls to spare. Timely appearance by Sam Curran (18 runs from six balls) also aided the 3-time champions to script a victory in the very first game of the tournament.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a challenging 162 for nine after Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. The highlight of Mumbai's innings was Saurabh Tiwary's 42 off 31 balls and Quinton de Kock's 20-ball 33 at the top. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi (3/38) was the most successful bowler while Ravindra Jadeja (2/42) and Deepak Chahar (2/32) captured two wickets apiece and Sam Curran (1/28) and Piyush Chawla (4/21) picked one each.

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.