CSK begin IPL 2020 campaign in style, beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

Ambati Rayudu, Faf Du Plessis led the 3-time champions to script a win in the first match of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign with a win as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Saturday. The match, which happened in Abu Dhabi, was the inaugural game of the 13th edition of IPL and was held without any spectators due to the restrictions around COVID-19. The fans, as much as they were excited for the match between the two titans of IPL, were equally perplexed by the loud cheers and audience reactions accompanying the match on their screens.

IPL playing fake audience cheers at wrong time pic.twitter.com/2cwudqTNZG â€” adibrao (@BledyVilliams) September 19, 2020

Fake audience sound is as irritating as fake laughing tracks in Time enna boss. â€” Shruti (@Shru_Krishnan) September 19, 2020

Listen I donâ€™t wanna spoil the mood here but that fake audience cheer in the background is making me really sad #IPL2020 â€” Kokil (@Kokeeeel) September 19, 2020

That fake audience cheering sound is cracking me up #MIvCSK â€” Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 19, 2020

Love how they are trying to help us forget about corona with the fake audience cheer #IPL2020 â€” Tarushi Singh Rajaura (@Tarushi_) September 19, 2020

If thereâ€™s no audience engendhu da cheering coming from? Fake audience like sitcoms ah? Or namma inge whistle adikardhu anga kekudha #CSKvsMI #WhistlePodu â€” Aarthi Krishnaswami (@akrishnaswami) September 19, 2020

CSKâ€™s innings was spearheaded by Ambati Rayudu, who smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide the team to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Chasing 163 to win, Rayudu blasted six fours and three sixes in his blistering innings, while Faf du Plessis cracked 58 off 44 balls as CSK romped home with four balls to spare. Timely appearance by Sam Curran (18 runs from six balls) also aided the 3-time champions to script a victory in the very first game of the tournament.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a challenging 162 for nine after Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. The highlight of Mumbai's innings was Saurabh Tiwary's 42 off 31 balls and Quinton de Kock's 20-ball 33 at the top. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi (3/38) was the most successful bowler while Ravindra Jadeja (2/42) and Deepak Chahar (2/32) captured two wickets apiece and Sam Curran (1/28) and Piyush Chawla (4/21) picked one each.