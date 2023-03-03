Microsoft makes key move in crypto space, Polygon releases identity stack while Binance dips its toes in AI art

Bitcoin and Crypto Market watch

In todayâ€™s edition, we will briefly cover the top five interesting crypto stories curated from all over the world.

Binance Introduces "Bicasso"

Similar to AI art platforms like DALL-E or Midjourney, Bicasso allows users to submit an image for the tool to alter or write in a creative prompt to create a unique artwork. After that, users can issue their own NFTs on Binance's native BNB network.

It's interesting to note that this NFT generator has been producing digital art at maximum efficiency, exceeding the 10,000 NFT mint cap within 2.5 hours after the start. Over 3,300 people have minted at least one Bicasso NFT, according to reports. There is a limit of 10,000 NFTs for the initial free mint. The pictures cannot be sold because they were used in the pilot.

Chainlink lets Web3 Projects Connect to Web2

With the release of Chainlink Functions, developers can now connect their decentralized apps to any Web 2.0 API using a self-service, serverless platform. The platform will support well-known programming languages like JavaScript and offer customisable computations. Additionally, it will provide connectors with services like Amazon Data Exchange, AWS Lambda, and Meta so that programmers may immediately start on-chain actions based on what is happening off-chain. Currently, Chainlink Functions is in private beta on the testnets for Polygon and Ethereum.

Ankr partners with Microsoft

Microsoft and Ankr, a provider of decentralized blockchain infrastructure, have teamed to offer a cutting-edge node hosting service on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Ankr's blockchain infrastructure and Microsoft's cloud services will be combined as part of the partnership's technology integration.

According to Ankr, the corporate node deployment service will provide Web3 projects with low-latency blockchain connectivity so that developers can focus on expanding their apps instead. The service can read or write blockchain data, build smart contracts, and relay transactions.

Cardanoâ€™s entry into The SandBox Game

It will be the first time a Cardano project has been merged into the well-known blockchain-based game The Sandbox, and the integration will take place with Cardano's Clay Nation NFT project.

NFT sales on the Layer 1 (L1) network have reached $23.99 million since the year's beginning, according to data from Cryptoslam. Around 150,000 NFT sales transactions totaling $14 million were executed in January on the Cardano network. The network has witnessed $9.89 million in total sales so far this month, and during the past 26 days, 111,141 NFT sales transactions have been performed. Cardano ranked sixth among the top blockchain networks for NFT sales volumes during the past month with NFT sales volumes of $11.95 million.

Polygon releases Identity infrastructure stack

The self-sovereign identity infrastructure stack from Polygon ID has been made available, allowing programmers to create trust and verification solutions while protecting user privacy. It provides a collection of open-source AGPL-licensed tools, including Verifier SDK, Issuer Node, Wallet SDK, and Wallet App. Developers can utilize these technologies to create solutions for a variety of use cases, including KYC, passwordless login, undercollateralized loans, portable avatars, and reputation management. Polygon ID is already being used by numerous businesses, including Blockchain Lock, Block, Clique, and Kaleido, to facilitate a variety of services.

