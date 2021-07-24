Crops severely damaged due to Telangana rains, farmers suffer huge loss

Monsoon crops such as paddy, maize, cotton and others have been inundated.

news Rains

Incessant rains in Telangana, besides bringing public life to a halt, have also caused massive damage to crops across several districts in the state. While the road connections to interior villages with water bodies in the periphery have been cut off, monsoon crops such as paddy, maize, cotton and others have been inundated, resulting in losses to farmers. In Adilabad's Neradigonda, according to farmers who spoke to TNM, cotton fields were inundated, forcing the saplings to fall. Ramraju, a farmer, told TNM that most of the cotton and soya fields in the area were damaged due to the ongoing rains. Ramraju said that they have not seen such floods and rains in the last 20 years. According to him, many crops which are close to the Kochera stream were damaged.

Crops in the rural areas of Nirmal district, which witnessed a flood with lifting of floodgates of neighbouring Swarna project, were also affected. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district authorities are still undertaking relief and rescue measures in the town. According to sources, in Bhainsa and Basara mandals in the district, thousands of acres of crops were damaged.

Rajana Siricilla district, which also saw heavy rainfall, witnessed heavy crop damages as tanks and water bodies overflowed. Speaking to TNM, Collector Krishna Bhaskar said, “The preliminary estimate of crops that have been damaged is 889.2 acres. Out of this, Paddy accounts for 386 acres and cotton for 473 acres and 30 acres of other crops. This may be revised upward based on further survey and possible future rain.”

He added, “Rehabilitation per se was not required as the villages which were temporarily disconnected, have largely been connected back by this morning. However, isolated cases of homes being incapacitated have been seen in different areas like Venkatapur, Vemulawada and elsewhere. There, temporary accommodation has been arranged by local authorities till the rains recede.”

Nizamabad, which hosts the Sriram Sagar project under Godavari river, has witnessed heavy rainfall and floods in certain pockets, resulting in crop damages. Speaking to TNM, Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy said, “There have been no casualties so far, but crops in certain places under SRSP have been affected. Assessment is underway and we might get an estimation by tomorrow.”

He added, “Besides crops, there was damage to roads in certain places where there was heavy flood. All the disaster response forces are on the ground and measures are being taken. The situation may get better by Saturday (July 24).” Rain disrupted public life and destroyed crops in districts like erstwhile Warangal and Khammam as well.