Crimes against women increased by 7% in 2019 in Andhra Pradesh

While Andhra witnessed a 6.2% decrease in cognizable offences in 2019, the state saw a 7% increase in the crimes against women.

Andhra Pradesh contributes to 3.7% of Indiaâ€™s total cognizable criminal cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The state is the 8th state in the country to have recorded the highest crime rate in 2019. This was revealed in the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau. In terms of Special and Local Laws (SLL) cases, there has been a 46 % increase in cases booked by cops in 2019.

While Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 10.9% of the total cognizable criminal cases reported from the state, three south Indian states also featured in the top 10 states list. While Kerala contributed 5.5% of the total, Tamil Nadu contributed 5.2% and Andhra Pradesh is the third south Indian state in terms of contribution to the total cognizable criminal cases.

In 2017, Andhra Pradesh had reported 1,32,336 cognizable criminal cases. In 2018 the number reduced to 1,26,635 cases. In 2019, the total was further reduced to 1,19,229.

If you look into the specifics of the cases, Andhra Pradesh saw a 7% increase in crimes against women when compared to 2018. AP stands at the tenth place in the country with respect to crimes against women.

Details about rapes in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 1086 cases of rape were reported in 2019. A total of 1104 rape victims were there as per the data, in 2019. Of the total, 561 were children and 543 were women. In majority of the cases, 1044 cases to be specific, the accused were either a family member or friends and known to the victim.

Details about murder in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 870 cases of murder were reported in 2019 in the state. The total reduced by 7% when compared to the 935 murder cases reported in 2018. From the data, it can be observed that property disputes, family disputes and financial disputes were the main reasons behind 369 murder cases in Andhra Pradesh. 164 murders were due to illicit relationships. Personal vendetta and enmity accounted for 56 murder cases in the state.

Details about accidents

7650 cases due to accidents due to negligence were reported in the state in which 8161 people lost their lives. 458 hit and run cases were registered in 2019. A total of 11 people lost their lives in the 10 rail accident cases registered. Eight people lost their lives due to medical negligence.

Details about kidnaps and abduction

A total of 902 cases of kidnap and abduction were reported in the state in 2019. 88 children missing were deemed as kidnapped. 3 cases came to light wherein the kidnap took place for the purpose of begging. Seven cases of kidnap were reported to have happened in order to murder. 15 cases of kidnap and abduction for ransom were reported. 105 women were kidnapped or abducted with the intention of compelling her for marriage.

Details about crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

In terms of crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), Andhra Pradesh saw a 12.79 per cent increase in 2019. While the crimes against members of Scheduled Tribes (STs) remained the same in 2019 compared to 2018. A total of 112 cases of rapes against Dalit women and Dalit children were reported last year. Around 37 cases of murder of Dalits were reported in the state in 2019.

Details about crimes related to sexual harassment

While 891 cases of sexual harassment were registered in the state, 22 cases were registered for workplace sexual harassment. 35 cases of sexual harassment in public transport were also registered. Shockingly, 60 cases were registered in which women and children were sexually harassed in shelter homes.

Details about communal and religious incidents

Andhra Pradesh has not reported even a single incident of communal and religious nature. However, 131 cases were registered for offences promoting enmity between different groups. Also, 215 cases of rioting were also reported in the state. Overall, 1649 cases were registered for offences against public tranquillity in the state in 2019.

