Crime Branch raid at Dileepâ€™s house in Aluva, actor and family not at home

Following Bakachandrakumarâ€™s allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch.

A team of Kerala Crime Branch officers started a raid on actor Dileepâ€™s house in Aluva around 12 pm on January 13. The raid began after the police took permission from the Aluva Magistrate court. The police action comes a day after Crime Branch recorded the statement of Balachandrakumar, a man who has alleged that Dileep had the visuals of sexual assault of a female actor in February 2017. Dileep is accused of hiring a thug named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault a colleague.

A 20-member Crime Branch team conducted the raid at Dileepâ€™s house, named â€˜Padmasarovaramâ€™. This is the house where Balachandrakumar alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to attack police officers who investigated the assault case. Following Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch. The raids on Dileepâ€™s house are in connection with this FIR. The police are also investigating if Dileep has visuals of the sexual asault of the actor.

According to Malayalam channels, the house was empty when officials arrived. Although police officers entered after jumping over the compound wall, Dileepâ€™s sister arrived later and opened the gates for them.

Some reports suggest that simultaneous raids happened at Dileepâ€™s brother Anoopâ€™s house in Aluva, but this is unconfirmed. Anoop too is an accused in the new FIR filed by the police. Though police reached the office of Dileepâ€™s production house called Graand Production, it was closed. The police are likely to enter the officer forcibly, if it is not opened.

This is a developing story.