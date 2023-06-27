Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad to host opener, India vs Pakistan on October 15

The other nine venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, June 27 announced the schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at a ‘Countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023’ event in Mumbai. Ten teams feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in a much-awaited clash between the 2019 World Cup finalists that opens the tournament in Ahmedabad, while hosts India will face-off against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will also host matches between traditional rivals India and Pakistan on October 15 and between Australia and England on November 4.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six day matches which will start at 10.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 2 pm.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, “we are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “it’s a matter of great honour and pride to be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in different cities across India, showcasing the rich diversity of our country. The fervour and passion for cricket in India is unique. I am sure fans both here and abroad would be looking forward to the tournament’s return to India for the first time since 2011, when our team became the first to lift the trophy on home soil. I wish all the teams the very best in their preparations and look forward to hosting what promises to be another exciting tournament.”

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers. If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata. If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Schedule by Venues:

Ahmedabad

October 5– England vs New Zealand

October 15 – India vs Pakistan

November 4– England vs Australia

November 10– South Africa vs Afghanistan

November 19– Final

Hyderabad

October 6– Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

October 9– New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

October 12– Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Dharamsala

October 7– Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

October 10– England vs Bangladesh

October 16– South Africa vs Qualifier 1

October 22– India vs New Zealand

October 29– Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

Delhi

October 7– South Africa vs Qualifier 2

October 11– India vs Afghanistan

October 15– England vs Afghanistan

October 25– Australia vs Qualifier 1

November 6– Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

Chennai

October 8– India vs Australia

October 14– New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

October 18– New Zealand vs Afghanistan

October 23– Pakistan vs Afghanistan

October 27– Pakistan vs South Africa

Lucknow

October 13– Australia vs South Africa

October 17– Australia vs Qualifier 2

October 21– Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

October 29– India vs England

November 3– Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Pune

October 19– India vs Bangladesh

October 30– Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

November 1– New Zealand vs South Africa

November 8– England vs Qualifier 1

November 12– Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

Bengaluru

October 20– Australia vs Pakistan

October 26– England vs Qualifier 2

November 4– New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

November 9– New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

November 11– India vs Qualifier 1

Mumbai

October 21– England vs South Africa

October 24– South Africa vs Bangladesh

November 2– India vs Qualifier 2

November 7– Australia vs Afghanistan

November 15– Semifinal 1

Kolkata

October 28– Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

October 31– Pakistan vs Bangladesh

November 5– India vs South Africa

November 12– England vs Pakistan

November 16– Semifinal 2