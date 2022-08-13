CPI(M) won't take action against Kozhikode Mayor for attending RSS-linked outfit event

Balagokulam, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated outfit, had organised a mothers' meet in Kozhikode last week and had invited the Mayor.

The CPI(M) has decided not to take any action against Kozhikode Mayor Beena Phillip, after her attendance at an event organised by an RSS-affiliated outfit, triggered a row. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the public condemnation by Kozhikode district’s CPI(M) secretary was action enough against Beena, and no further action was required.

Beena Phillip had defended her participation in the RSS event, saying that she went to attend a mothers' meet. Balagokulam, the RSS-affiliated outfit, had organised a mothers' meet in Kozhikode last week and had invited the Mayor.

The Congress had taken this opportunity to slam the CPI(M) Kozhikode for attending an RSS event. Congress Kozhikode District President K Praveen Kumar had said that the “clandestine nexus” between the CPI(M) and the RSS “was now out in the open.”

"Not only did the CPI-M mayor take part in the RSS organised meeting, but she also criticised the way children in Kerala are handled by their families. Her participation in the Balagokulam meeting exposes the link between the CPI-M and the Sangh Parivar," Kumar had said.

Beena Phillip contested this accusation, saying that she has always had a secular outlook, but had admitted that attending the event was probably a mistake. "I studied in a Muslim management school and have the best of relations even now. Being a Mayor, I cannot have any sort of bias. All I did was attend a mothers' meeting and am really sad to see the media twisting the whole thing on what I spoke. Maybe those who did it, have a vested interest," said Phillip.

Beena said she had not taken the permission of the CPI(M) to attend the meet, "as there is no such direction to me. As I am the Mayor I will be going to numerous functions."

With IANS inputs

