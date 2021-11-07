CPI(M) reprimands veteran leader G Sudhakaran for laxity in campaigning during polls

A fact-finding committee constituted by the party found him to have been unsupportive of CPI(M) candidate H Salam who contested from his constituency.

The state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) â€“ CPI(M) -- in Kerala has reprimanded veteran leader and state committee member G Sudhakaran, holding him responsible for hampering the party's chances in the Ambalapuzha constituency in Alappuzha district during the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The party leads the ruling Left Democratic Front government in the state which was elected for a second consecutive term in April.

The party reprimanded Sudhakaran for not behaving as expected of a state committee member during the selection of candidates for the April Assembly election, and during the campaign for it, says a report by The Hindu . In a press release, the CPI(M) spoke of the reprimand as a corrective action.

Seventy-three-year-old Sudhakaran is known to be the most powerful leader of the party in Alappuzha district, emerging after veteran leader VS Achuthanandan. The party has taken the decision following complaints from H Salam, the CPI(M) candidate in Ambalapuzha for the 2021 Assembly elections, who alleged that Sudhakaran did not actively participate in his election campaign. For the last three Assembly elections, it was Sudhakaran who contested from the Amabalapuzha constituency and won the seat. This year, following the CPI(M)'s rule that no party member who won as an MLA for two consecutive terms should contest, Sudhakaran had to step back. In his place, Salam contested from the constituency this year. However, Salam was not able to secure a win from the constituency and had alleged that his loss was a result of Sudhakaranâ€™s lack of campaigning.

The CPI(M) had constituted a two-member fact-finding committee comprising Member of Parliament and senior party leader Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas, member of the party's state secretariat, to look into the matter.

In its report, according to party sources, the committee has said that Sudhakaran was in fact 'lethargic' in his election activities and did not work wholeheartedly to ensure Salam's victory. The committee was also critical of the veteran leader's general attitude and for not countering the criticisms that painted Salam in a bad light.

The report, according to sources, also mentioned that Sudhakaran did not participate in the election review meetings, which is counted as 'indiscipline' in a cadre-based party like the CPI(M).

Sudhakaran was the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Kerala, both in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of 2016-21 and the previous government led by VS Achuthanandan between 2006 and 2011. He has also been a four-term member in the Kerala Assembly.

Sudhakaran, who so far didn't face any allegation of indulging in anti-party activities, is credited with taking major steps to eradicate corruption in the state PWD department during his tenure as a minister.

