CPI(M) links Congress' Sudhakaran to minor sexual assault case, he threatens legal action

Congress' Kerala unit President K Sudhakaran challenged the allegation levelled by ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) Kerala state Secretary MV Govindan that he was present at the residence of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal when a minor was sexually assaulted. He asked Govindan as to how he was privy to the confidential statement given to a magistrate by the survivor. Mavunkal had duped several people, including VIPs, by posing to be an antique collector and collected huge money from gullible people in the name of buying and selling antique pieces. His claims were later proved to be fraudulent but he had by then cheated many people of crores of rupees.

The daughter of his house-help had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him when she was a minor and even after she turned 18. She also lodged a complaint with the police that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy out of the physical relationship with Monson. This led to the police registering a POCSO against Monson Mavunkal and a magistrate court in Kochi on Saturday sentenced the self-styled antique collector to life imprisonment till death. Another complainant, Shameer had in his petition before the police stated that he was cheated of Rs 25 lakh by Monson in the presence of Sudhakaran and the latter had also taken Rs 10 lakh out of the money he had given to Monson. A case of cheating was registered against Monson in which Sudhakaran was made the second accused./p>

However, CPI(M) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' brought out a story on June 18 quoting police sources that according to the minorâ€™s statement, Sudhakaran was present at the residence of Monson when the sexual crime occurred. This allegation was repeated by MV Govindan in his press meet on Sunday. By Sunday evening, many Malayalam media houses reported that the Crime Branch which is investigating cases against Monson maintained that Sudhakaran had been summoned only regarding a cheating case, and not in relation to the POCSO case. Moreover, such a statement from the minor or any other witnesses had not been presented in court.

Sudhakaran challenged Govindan as to how he was privy to such a statement of the survivor and challenged that he would quit public life if such a charge was proved against him. "CPI(M) is behind the allegation against me. MV Govindan was talking as if he was present at Monson's residence with me. I will take legal action against him for defaming me."

"How did Govindan come to know of the details in a confidential statement of the POCSO complainant. Even Monson had said that I had no role in the cheating case. I don't know the people who had filed a case against me, but it's certain that CPI(M) is behind this and the party has been on a witch hunt against me." The CPI-M has always been in a confrontation path with Sudhakaran, who hails from the CPI-M bastion of Kannur district in north Kerala.

