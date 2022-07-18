CPI(M) leader vows to boycott IndiGo after he gets temporary flight ban

The LDF convener was banned from travelling on air for three weeks by the DGCA, which controls international and domestic flights.

news Controversy

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) placed a three-week flying ban on veteran CPI(M) leader EP Jayarajan for three weeks, the LDF Convener is understandably livid. But his anger is directed at Indigo airlines that seems to have given a negative report on the conduct of the politician leading to the ban. He told mediapersons that IndiGo airline company may get ruined at some point of time.

DGCA banned Jayarajan and two other Youth Congress workers - Farseen and Naveen Kumar. While teo Congress workers had protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an IndiGo flight last month, Jayarajan was accused of physically assaulting the duo. A video clip of the incident surfaced and it showed that Jayarajan, who was accompanying the Chief Minister during the trip, pushed away the protesters. Indigo has however said that the ban was put in place by an Internal Committee (IC) under the DGCA.

Speaking to Manorama News, Jayarajan said that he does not intend to travel on Indigo ever. “The company has stooped down to the level of passing orders based on what some criminal says instead of enquiring upon that. They banned me only for three weeks, but I don’t intend to travel in any of their flights hereafter,” he said.

He also claimed that traveling in such a flight was not safe for him and that those who hear the interview might also decide to do the same. “At some point, the airline company might get ruined, sometimes it may not. However, the three week ban is illegal and they don’t even know me,” he added.

At a press meet, EPS Jayarajan insisted that he had only tried to protect the Chief Minister. “I will never travel in Indigo again. I did not know that this was a company with such low standards,” he said.