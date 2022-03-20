CPI(M) invites Shashi Tharoor, KV Thomas to party event, Congress hits out

State Congress president K Sudhakaran has informed the two party veterans that they should not attend the CPI(M) seminar, to be held next month.

Eyebrows were raised when the CPI(M) leadership invited Congress veterans Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member, and former Union Minister KV Thomas to speak at a party seminar to be held next month. The event is being organised as part of the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M), to be held at Kannur. Reacting to the invitation, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has informed the two party veterans that they should not attend the seminar.

"No way, they cannot attend the seminar because our cadres will not like it and it has been told to them," said a peeved Sudhakaran, who is known for his long running feud with the CPI(M) at his home turf Kannur, which he represents in the Lok Sabha. Responding to his statement, state Secretary of CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it was strange that there is a ban on attending CPI(M) events, when Congress leaders are seen at BJP events and also at the venue of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Incidentally, Tharoor had rubbed a huge section of the state leadership the wrong way when he took a stand appreciating the efforts of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a few projects. Thomas, who has had a long innings in both houses of the Parliament and also as a state minister in the past, took a hit with the state leadership of the Congress after he was denied his sitting Lok Sabha seat Ernakulam in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Speculations were rife that Thomas might move out of the Congress due to his treatment, and this increased when he made a valiant attempt to get the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The issue was highlighted when reports surfaced about his presence at the CPI(M) state party headquarters here last week and it increased when he was named as a guest to speak at the seminar of the CPI(M). All eyes are therefore on the two seasoned veterans, if they will abide by the directions of the party president or will attend as guests at the CPI(M) Party Congress.