CPI(M) hits out at Arif Mohammed Khan, says â€˜Governor blowing the pipe for RSSâ€™

The ruling LDF in Kerala plans to hold a protest with one lakh people in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15.

The CPI(M) has lashed out at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan saying that he considers himself as having the power of a king and this is an insulting situation. CPI(M) state Secretary MV Govindan said that if the law (with which the Governor claims that the appointments of Vice Chancellors are void) stands, the post of the Governor is also void. The ruling Left Democratic Front on Tuesday, October 25, staged a protest against the Governor in Thiruvananthapuram. MV Govindan inaugurated the public meeting after a protest march.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the Governor is trying to appoint RSS nominees in universities and for that a list is being made, adding that "the Governor is blowing the pipe for the RSS."

Govindan also alleged that Save University Campaign Committee - a corrective forum on university appointments, consists of Congress people with links to opposition leader VD Satheesan. He also flayed the Governor for excluding certain media houses from the press meet held at Raj Bhavan on Monday as a fascist move.

The stand-off between the Governor and the government took a new turn on Sunday with the former asking Vice Chancellors (VCs) of nine universities to submit their resignations by 11.30 am the next day. His move was after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of APJ Kalam Technical University VC Rajasree MS pointing out that the search panel submitted only one name for the post, not three names as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, in a special sitting held on Monday, the Kerala High Court observed that the VCs could continue in their positions till a final order is passed by the Governor.

The Governor on Tuesday issued show cause notices to two more VCs asking what legal right they have to hold the office as their appointment was allegedly in violation of UGC norms. Khan issued show cause notices to the Vice Chancellors of Sreenarayanaguru Open University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

The LDF plans to hold a protest in front of Raj Bhavan with one lakh people on November 15. There will be simultaneous protests in all district headquarters the same day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also hit out at the Governor accusing him of acting as a Sangh Parivar tool. The Congress termed the Governorâ€™s order asking for the resignation of VCs as anti-constitutional.