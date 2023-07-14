CPI(M) has tacit pact with BJP for 2024 alleges Congress leader Muraleedharan

Cong leader K Muraleedharan alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), as the Lok Sabha elections are nearing.

news Politics

The state Congress party in Kerala has accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), (CPI(M)), of having a understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in preparation for the 2024 elections. The accusation comes after former minister KV Thomas, a close aide of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, met with renowned Metroman E Sreedharan to discuss an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan stated, "The speed at which things are moving clearly indicates that there is a secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M)." Muraleedharan pointed out that Thomas's meeting with Sreedharan was followed by a visit from state BJP president K Surendran to meet Sreedharan. Moreover, news of a new proposal being submitted further strengthened suspicions of an alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Notably, CM Pinarayi and the CPI(M) came under flak all across Kerala when he was adamant to go forward with the Silverline (K-Rail) project. On a few occasions even the Union government pointed out that the project is not viable and feasible. The Chief Minister then decided to rope in Thomas.