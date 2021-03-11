CPI(M) fields 38 new candidates to contest in Kerala Assembly polls

Only 23 sitting MLAs including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have found a place in the new list of candidates.

news Kerala Assembly Election 2021

In a move which has attracted criticism from within the party, many sitting MLAs were missing from the CPI(M) list of candidates for the 2021 Assembly polls. The party is fielding 38 new faces in this yearâ€™s elections. Eight of the current cabinet ministers including CM Pinarayi Vijayan are among 23 MLAs who found a place in the new list of candidates released for 83 of 85 seats where CPI(M) candidates or independents backed by the party will be contesting.

Thirty three sitting MLAs including five ministers are not in the new list of candidates. The fresh faces also include eight state secretariat members. Meanwhile, the candidates for Manjeshwar in Kasargod, where local party cadres protested against the choice of KR Jayananda, and for Devikulam, will be announced at a later date.

Announcing the list of candidates, CPI(M) state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan stated that various factors including winnability forced the party to take this decision and that the party leaders will also convince cadres who have concerns over some of the candidates who have been fielded.

Nine of the candidates are CPI(M) backed independents including Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who will contest from Tavanur.

Among the prominent names from CPI(M) which are missing are Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, Public Works Minister and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. The names have been kept out as per the CPI(M)â€˜s decision to not consider those who have contested and won two consecutive terms.

From Ponnani Assembly seat, CITU leader P Nandakumar will contest. This, despite stiff opposition from local CPI(M) cadres against Nandakumarâ€™s nomination. The decision to give the Kuttiyadi constituency to the partyâ€™s new allies Kerala Congress (M) is also witnessing opposition.

The party has also decided to field 12 women this time. Manila Association central committee member and party state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavanâ€™s wife R Bindu has been fielded from Irinjalakuda.

Apart from prominent names including Health Minister KK Shailaja and Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, architect Shelna Nishad Ali, daughter-in-law of six-time Congress MLA Mohammed Ali will reportedly contest from Aluva while singer Daleema will likely be fielded from Aroor.

The youngest in the list of candidates is 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev. Four candidates are aged below 30 while 24 of them are above 60 years of age. There are two PhD holders, two MBBS degree holders and one architect among the candidates. There are also 22 law graduates among 42 bachelor degree holders and 14 post graduates in the list.