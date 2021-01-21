CPI will not field two-time MLAs in Kerala Assembly polls

Party officials said that if any relaxation is required, it will be finalised after a meeting in Hyderabad later this month.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, has planned not to field any two-time MLAs in the upcoming Assembly elections, and instead, field new faces in the polls. The party will ask senior leaders to concentrate on party affairs, sources said on Thursday.

The CPI has 19 MLAs in the present Assembly, with a majority of its legislators poised to complete two terms each this year. This situation casts a shadow over the nomination of CPI MLAs including four Minister, P Thilothaman, E Chandrashekharan, VS Sunil Kumar, K Raju, ES Bijimol and Geetha Gopi, as well as Assembly Deputy Speaker V Sasi, who all are two-term legislators.

CPI's Chief Whip of the Assembly KR Rajan could get one more opportunity to contest since this is his first term as MLA. Relaxation to certain party MLAs was given in the past on specific grounds like winnability. Hence, the CPI will decide on such relaxation at a National Council meeting in Hyderabad.

"The CPI has always promoted young blood. We will do the same in the 2021 Assembly elections also. The party has a strict policy of allowing only two continuous terms for any legislator. If any relaxation is required, it will be finalised after the meetings of the National Council from January 29 to 31, State Council on February 10, and Executive from February 10 to 13," CPI National Executive Committee member Panniyan Raveendran told IANS.

The party candidates would be finalised at CPI state meetings on the basis of the National Council guidelines.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena had recently announced that Assembly polls may be held before April 30. He also suggested that the polls will be held in one phase in Kerala. The present LDF governmentâ€™s tenure will end on June 1.

