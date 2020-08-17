A cow dies in Tamil Nadu after country-made bomb blows inside mouth

The cow fed on the bait kept to kill wild boars roaming in the farmlands in Coimbatore district.

news Animal cruelty

A cow died after eating country-made explosives kept to kill wild boars near Kallar in Coimbatore district on Monday. The cow fed on the explosive that blew off inside its mouth causing grievous injuries. A video of the cow feeding her calf with an injured mouth a few hours before her death has also been circulated in social media.

According to reports, a cow belonging to Muhammed Jafar Ali from Chengal Padugai near Kallur, went out for grazing on land near his home but failed to return even after a few days. On Saturday, when Ali went on a search, he found the cow standing in a stream with its mouth grievously injured.

Unable to bear the pain, the cow had entered a stream and was staying in the water for three days until Jafar Ali found the cow. Jafar Ali then took the cow home but the animal died within a few hours.

A special team headed by D Venkatesh, Coimbatore district Forest Officer has been formed to locate the place of the explosion. The exact location for the explosion is still unknown since the cow was wandering in the area.