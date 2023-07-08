Covid warrior Dr Asima Banu appointed principal of Bangalore Medical College

As the nodal officer during the pandemic, Dr Asima was widely appreciated for her contributions, especially for the personal patient care she provided.

news News

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) got its first Muslim woman principal on Wednesday, July 5, with Dr Asima Banu taking charge of the position. Dr Asima was hailed as a Covid warrior during the pandemic, with her service gaining widespread appreciation and recognition. Dr Asima Banu has served BMCRI for the past 23 years. She completed her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in BMCRI in the 1990s and joined the microbiology department as a faculty member. She has been holding various important postings, including head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the COVID-19 ward in Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

As the nodal officer during the pandemic, Dr Asima was widely appreciated for her contributions, especially for the personal patient care she provided. It was under her leadership that efforts were made to make the patients feel at home, and the hospital provided amenities such as electric kettles, and stand fans to patients in isolation wards. She also put in additional effort to make sure that all patients were provided with juice tetra packs, nail cutters, toiletries, and other items.

She had also started a WhatsApp group with all her patients so that they could message her directly. This had created a direct communication between her and the patients, thus meeting their needs promptly.