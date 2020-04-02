COVID-19: What happens after the quarantine period is over?

Individuals in India are required to quarantine themselves for a period of 28 days after returning from outside the country.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts across the globe have recommended that suspected cases, even if not showing symptoms, are to be placed in quarantine for a minimum of two weeks. In India, some states require individuals who have returned from foreign countries to remain under home isolation for a period of 28 days, following which they are tested to confirm whether they are negative for COVID-19. Others, such as healthcare professionals or family members of suspected or confirmed positive individuals may also be required to remain under quarantine at home.

But what happens after the quarantine period? Are they considered ‘safe’ to go outside after the quarantine period is over?

At present, there are restrictions on going outside due to the 21-day lockdown, which means that people are only allowed to step outside for essential needs.

However, in general, there are certain guidelines to follow after the quarantine period ends.

“Even after the quarantine period is over, people should follow other precautions as has been advised. This includes practicing social distancing, limiting going outside unless it is absolutely necessary and they should frequently wash their hands with soap and water,” states Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

He says that any symptoms should be monitored and tracked, as a precautionary measure.

Social distancing has been advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Quarantine post-recovery

People who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease and have availed treatment at a hospital are given specific instructions to practice home quarantine for upto two weeks as a precaution, to ensure that there is no accidental spread of COVID-19. This is done to ensure that there is no relapse of the disease in an individual nor any accidental transmission to others.

It takes anywhere up to two weeks after the initial exposure to the virus for the infection to manifest. This means that an asymptomatic individual can spread the disease even if they don’t have any symptoms themselves.

Whether someone has been placed under home quarantine or have chosen to do so based on recent exposure, there are certain protocols to follow. Local health officials must be informed. Their temperature and other vital signs must be recorded periodically. If someone falls ill during quarantine, they will be shifted to a hospital and tested for coronavirus and treated accordingly. At the end of the quarantine period, they are given clearance by health officials.