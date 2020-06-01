COVID-19: VIBGYOR Schools launch scholarship program to give financial aid to parents

VIBGYOR EduBridge Scholarship will be awarded after evaluation of the financial situation of the parents impacted by COVID-19 and the results will be announced by mid-June.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools has rolled out a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme in India – VIBGYOR EduBridge Scholarship Programme, for the benefit of the parents who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through this scholarship programme, VIBGYOR aims to provide financial support to the parents who have been affected due to the sudden lockdown.

The programme has been designed by a team of experts at VIBGYOR who have rolled-out the scholarship in the last seven days and offered support and assistance to parents. The scholarship is aimed at ensuring that continuity of education is maintained and all stakeholders including teachers, students and parents’ needs have been suitably addressed.

VIBGYOR EduBridge Scholarship will be awarded after evaluation of the financial situation of the parents impacted by COVID-19 and the results will be announced by mid-June. Parents across all schools have already been communicated about the scholarship roll-out and have been urged to apply for it to access the benefits of the programme. The feedback from the parents has been extremely positive and they are eager to be a part of this programme.

While VIBGYOR will announce the beneficiaries of the scholarship in the coming days, VIBGYOR Group of Schools have engaged its students with virtual learning sessions post lockdown with teachers tutoring them on platforms such as Microsoft Team and TCS iON, sharing assignments and worksheets to maintain continuity in education along with holistic learning through innovative teaching methodologies.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools spokesperson stated that all parents should apply to avail the benefits of the scholarship programme. “We have also rolled-out the first of its kind VIBGYOR EduBridge Scholarship Programme across all 38 schools in 14 cities, for the benefit of the parents whose earnings have been impacted by the pandemic, and we are wholeheartedly encouraging parents to opt for this programme. While the lockdown continues without any clear sight of when schools will reopen, we are committed to maintain continuity in education through virtual learning and are commencing e-learning across all our schools.”