COVID-19: Veggie prices soar in Telangana amid panic buying

Prices of tomatoes, chilli hovered between Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg on Saturday; by Monday, the prices crossed Rs 100 per kg.

Prices of vegetables skyrocketed in Hyderabad on Monday, owing to a spike in demand with people stockpiling essential commodities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Prices of vegetables such as tomato and green chilli touched Rs 100 per kg in several parts of the city as people feared a shortage in coming days.

K Srinivas, who runs a mom-and-pop store in SR Nagar had visited the vegetable market at Moosapet and the Erragadda Rythu bazaar. "The vegetables are being sold to retailers at very high prices. Chili used to be priced at Rs 15 per kg and tomato at Rs 10 per kg until Saturday. On Monday, it touched Rs 100 per kg. Potatoes cost Rs 40 per kg. There is also a shortage of dal, wheat, Maggi noodles and even cigarettes," he says.

At KKR Vegetable Store at Balkampet on Saturday, a large crowd had gathered to stock up on vegetables. People could be seen stocking tomatoes in bulk. “It’s very essential in dishes and stays in the fridge for a few weeks,” said a homemaker, when asked about stocking up on a large number of tomatoes.

Speaking to TNM, the owner of the store, Ramanjayalu said, “Transport vehicles which get the vegetables to the market have stopped operating. What we are presently selling is our existing stock. If this runs out, no fresh stock is coming and that is the fear.”

The price of fruits have also skyrocketed: watermelon is being sold for Rs 70 per kg while muskmelon and pineapple are sold for Rs 50 per kg.

Several Twitter users reached out to the police, seeking action against retailers who were selling vegetables for exorbitant prices.

People are fleeced at almost every Rythu Bazaar and shop in the GHMC limits. @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop pls take stringent action for black marketing. https://t.co/mlhiuNkW8A — Know Your Rights (@NGOKYR) March 23, 2020

The Telangana government has locked down the state until March 31 and issued curfew orders between 7 pm to 6 am the following day. The police have warned of criminal action against anyone found outside during the curfew. Only hospitals and pharmacies will be allowed to operate during this time. Movement of all vehicles have also been restricted and only vehicles to hospitals will be allowed on the road.