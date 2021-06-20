COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Kerala to have batch no, date for those going abroad

The e-health portal is being updated for the same, said a release issued by the office of Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination certificates of those who are travelling from Kerala to countries outside India will carry the batch number and date of vaccination from Sunday, said Health Minister Veena George. The government decision comes in the light of some countries asking these details of people reaching abroad. The e-health portal is being updated for the same, said a release by the Minister's office.

For those who got certificates earlier and need these details to be added, new certificates shall be issued with batch number and date of vaccination. These people will need to login onto the government portal (https://covid19.kerala.gov. in/vaccine) to cancel the earlier certificate and apply for a new one. Those who have earlier received a Co-WIN certificate with batch number and date should upload the same on the portal. Others who got certificates from vaccination centres should get the batch number and date and upload the certificates with these details. Those who apply for new certificates can later download it from the portal.

For those who need to go abroad after taking the vaccine, arrangements have been made to provide certificates immediately, according to Minister Veena's release. After taking the vaccine, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the certificate number using which the certificate can be downloaded from the portal. For more clarification and doubts, Disha numbers - 1056 and 104 can be contacted.

28 doctors dismissed

Minister Veena George also said in another release that 28 doctors who had stayed away from duty without authorised leave have been dismissed from service. She also requested other doctors who are taking unauthorised leave to join back service immediately. It is a time when the state is engaged in a continuous fight with COVID-19, and the service of health workers are most needed, she said.

The 28 doctors dismissed from service are those who had stayed away from the Medical Education Department for years. They had been given opportunities to join back several times but had not shown any interest, the Minister said.