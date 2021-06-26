COVID-19 vaccination: Telangana administers over 1 crore doses

Nearly 50% of the total doses were given in Hyderabad and two adjoining districts.

Telangana reached a milestone in COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, June 25, as the number of doses administered so far crossed the one crore mark. State health authorities said over two lakh people were vaccinated for a second consecutive day. As per the data available on the CoWin dashboard, the total vaccination doses reached 1,00,75,949. The state vaccinated 2,16,527 people by 6.30 p.m. on Friday. They included 86,27,127 who received the first dose and 14,48,822 who got the second dose.

The vaccination was conducted at 1,534 centres - 1,367 government and 167 private. A meeting to celebrate the milestone was held Friday evening at the office of Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Secretary Health S A M Rizvi were also present. Srinivasa Rao promised to administer remaining all beneficiaries across the state.

Over 52 lakh men and over 48 lakh women have been covered under the vaccination drive so far. Among age groups, the maximum doses (over 40 lakh) were given to those aged between 18-44. Nearly 37 lakh doses were given to the 45-60 group. More than 23.70 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries above 60 years.

More than 81.52 lakh doses of Covishield were given across the state. The remaining 18.85 lakh were Covaxin.

Nearly 50% of the total doses were given in Hyderabad and two adjoining districts. Over 22.32 lakh doses have been administered in Hyderabad. The second highest (12.81 lakh) number was in Rangareddy district. More than 11.88 lakh doses were given in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The state officials hope to receive 21 lakh doses from the Centre in July. A total of 2.2 crore people in the state have to be vaccinated.