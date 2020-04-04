COVID-19 updates: Over 3000 cases in India as of Saturday

The country remains under a 21-day long lockdown.

As India continues its 21-day lockdown in an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, some states continue to see a steady rise in the number of cases as the testing has been ramped up. The lockdown period was set at 21 days as the virus has an incubation period of 14 days. The lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Experts have stressed that testing needs to be increased, and the number of positive cases are expected to go up as more states implement greater testing protocols. The daily figures are now announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the respective state governments.

There has been a significant increase in the number of cases across the world, with 1,118,059 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. The US, which has become the new epicentre of coronavirus, has reported over 277,000 cases, with its death toll at 7402 as of Friday evening.

Here are the numbers as of 12 noon April 4:

— The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 411, with 7 recoveries and 2 deaths.

— Telangana now has 229 cases, with 32 reported recoveries and 11 deaths.

— Andhra Pradesh has a total of 180 cases and has so far reported 1 death. 4 people have recovered so far.

— Karnataka reported its fourth death on Saturday morning. There have been 128 cases as of April 3 evening. 11 people have been discharged after making recovery.

— Kerala has reported a total of 295 cases. 251 people are currently undergoing treatment while another 42 have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths reported in the state as of Saturday morning.

— Maharashtra has reported a total of 537 cases with 50 recovered cases and 26 deaths. There have been 28 new cases in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad.