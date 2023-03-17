COVID-19: Union govt writes to six states to control coronavirus spread

The Union Health Secretary wrote to six states asking them to focus on testing, treating, and vaccination.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, the Union government has written to six states, urging them to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Union Health Secretary wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka on Wednesday, March 16, asking the administrations to focus on testing, treating, and vaccination.

According to NDTV, the letter stated that the high number of COVID cases in a few states indicate a possible localised spread of infection. “... There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” the letter said. On Thursday, India saw 754 new COVID cases, the highest number of new cases in four months. This took the number of active cases in the country to 4,623. The letter also asked the states to monitor the COVID situation at the district and sub-district levels, and focus on implementing measures to manage the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 77 new COVID cases. According to data from the Health Ministry, Telangana saw an increase of weekly cases from 132 to 267 and reported a positivity rate of 0.31%. Tamil Nadu has reported an increase in weekly cases from 170 to 258 with a positivity rate of 1.99%.