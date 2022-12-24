COVID-19: Union govt asks states to ensure oxygen, equipment in hospitals

The Union government has called on states and Union territories to increase the availability of liquid medical oxygen, functional life support equipment, and oxygen plants in hospitals.

news COVID-19

With some countries witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union government on Saturday, December 24, urged states and union territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenges.

The Health Ministry asked state administrations to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen-generating plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them. In the letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructures are of utmost importance to meet any eventuality even though the number of cases in the country is low now.

He said, “Medical oxygen is an important resource in all clinical settings, particularly during the pandemic and a reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives.” In the letter, the official requested additional chief secretary/principal secretary, secretary (Health) of all states and UTs to direct departments concerned to ensure that PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them. "The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained," the letter said.

“States have also been urged to ensure the availability of functional life support equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP and SpO2 systems along with their consumables. Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at states and UTs levels for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges,” the letter said.

"On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for implementation," the letter stated.