COVID-19 transmission rate in Poonthura reducing: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the situation in Kozhikode district has been a cause for concern as children are getting infected.

In a partial relief, the local transmission of COVID-19 is reducing in Thiruvananthapuram’s Poonthura area, where community spread was reported last month. In Vizhinjam region of Thiruvananthapuram also, the transmission has reduced, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. However, he added that though the spread has reduced, the public should remain alert.

The CM also said that the situation at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Alappuzha, where more than 70 COVID-19 cases were reported, is under control now.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the situation in Kozhikode district has been a cause for concern as children are getting infected. "Last day, an eight-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from that, it was found that five children below five years old, too, tested positive," the CM said. “We should not compromise on safety measures with regard to children,” the CM reminded.

A total of 1,195 new coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala on Wednesday. Of this, 125 patients came from other states, while 66 patients came from other countries. A total of 971 people got coronavirus through local transmission. A total of 1,234 patients recovered on Wednesday. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported from the state on the same day.

Replying to criticisms over giving more duties to state police in containment zones, the Chief Minister said that the police can help in effective contact tracing. He criticised opposition leaders and the media for spreading false news that the police are entrusted with the duties of health workers.

“Only health workers will do their duty; we are not giving their duty to the police. Working continuously has exhausted the health workers. They are human beings. The number of primary contacts among patients has increased drastically. So in this case, the police were deployed to help them and to trace their immediate contacts using technical services.

Coming down heavily on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who said handing over the COVID-19 responsibilities to police will lead to police raj in the state, the CM said that his statements will mislead many who are cooperating with the containment system and will subsequently lead to further spread of coronavirus.

He added that in the present condition, more technologies are required in contact tracing, as many patients have travelled to many places. “Even the help of cyber cell and mobile services are required, which is why police can do that well,” said the CM.