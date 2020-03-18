COVID-19: TN’s major tourist spots Ooty, Kodai, Mamallapuram under lockdown

In Ooty, travellers who were staying in hotels and lodges, have been asked to vacate within 24 hours.

Major tourist places, including those in hilly Nilgiris district and the coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, have now come under lockdown as part of preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In Nilgiris district in western Tamil Nadu, officials shutdown all tourist centres, including those in the district headquarters town of Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, and asked visitors staying in hotels and resorts to return to their places within 24 hours. However, students of international residential schools in Nilgiris district have been asked to stay there, District Collector Innocent Divya said.

Nilgiris has several tourist attractions including Botanical Garden, Pykara Dam, Sims Park and, which draw thousands of tourists daily from March ahead of the summer season. According to the Collector, people entering the district in the Western Ghats are being screened at eight check posts.

Eight people -- two from Italy, three from Mecca and three from Karnataka -- who had visited the district some time ago reportedly have shown symptoms of coronavirus and are now under observation in Kerala and Karnataka, Divya said.

A total of 40 mobile medical teams are on high alert and moving across the district, she added.

In another major hill resort town of Kodaikanal in the southern part of the state, restrictions, including screening of tourists, especially those coming from 18 COVID-19 hit countries and states like Kerala, have been announced.

A report from Dindigul district where Kodaikanal is located said tourists from the 18 countries declared as COVID-19 hit and domestic travellers from states like Kerala would be permitted to climb the hills only after a thorough screening at the foothills. Revenue Divisional Officer (In-Charge) Sivakumar said steps have also been taken for periodic screening of foreigners in the hill station and, if required, swab samples would be taken and sent to Chennai for coronavirus tests.

He also said movement of tourists would be restricted in Kodaikanal and they would not be allowed to travel on the ghat section between 8 pm and 6 am.

The world-famous heritage sites in Mamallapuram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jingping in an informal summit last year, have also been closed for visitors.

To tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a complete shutdown of malls, theatres, tourist spaces, liquor bars, schools, colleges in the state and also asked people to refrain from gathering in large numbers until the end of this month.

(With inputs from PTI)