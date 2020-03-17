COVID-19: TN govt warns shops against selling face masks, soaps at higher price

The government of Tamil Nadu has warned shops against selling face masks, hand sanitisers and soaps at higher prices amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released late on Monday, the state government said that it has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and instructing people to wash their hands often to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the government has been receiving information that some sellers have been charging higher prices for face masks, hand sanitisers, soaps, liquid handwashes and other hygiene products since the demand for these products has increased in the market.

Hence, the government has specified norms by which these products must be stocked and sold in the market, which includes specifying its weight, maximum retail price and expiry date on the packet.

“Those who violate the packaging norms specified by the government and those who sell these items for prices above the maximum retail price printed on the packet will be subject to stringent legal action,” read the statement.

The state government also said that the public, who are asked to pay more than the maximum retail price can lodge a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Legal Metrology Complaint Tracking System (TNLMCTS) mobile application. Alternatively, people can also send an email to clmchennaitn@gmail.com or call 044-24321438 to report the offenders.

A few days ago, the Union government declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities till June to battle the spread of coronavirus. The notification makes it illegal to hoard these items or overcharge for them. The government adds certain items into the essential commodities list to regulate its production and sales to ensure that those are sold at fair prices. Some of the usual items listed in the Essential Commodities Act include drugs, pulses, edible oils etc. The union government's move came after many online and offline shops started selling face masks, soaps and other hygiene products to prevent the spread of coronavirus at exorbitant prices.