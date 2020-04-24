COVID-19: Three who had tested negative last month in Andhra, found positive

One of them, a 33-year-old resident of Samalkot town, tested positive despite showing not any symptoms.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Three people who returned to Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district from New Delhi last month have tested positive this week for the coronavirus, though they had tested negative earlier.

One of them, a 33-year-old resident of Samalkot town, tested positive despite not showing any symptoms, according to reports. The man has been shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada and his contacts are now being traced.

In a press meet on Thursday night. Andhra Pradesh Health Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that 32 people who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi had been tested last month, and only one person's test returned positive.

After certain apprehensions, authorities decided to test the 32 people again this week, following which three people tested positive.

The senior official also said that the new cases that were reported in the districts of Kurnool and Guntur were not a cause for panic, as they had already been marked as red zones.

He added that seven out of the 14 cases reported in Chittoor on Thursday were from areas that were not marked as red zones. Contact tracing of the people who tested positive is underway. With 80 new cases surfacing, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh jumped to 893 on Thursday.

Yet again, the majority of coronavirus cases were reported from Kurnool and Guntur districts. Kurnool district reported 31 new cases, taking its tally to 234, while Guntur district's tally touched 195, with 18 new cases reported during a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, following three more deaths, the death toll in the state climbed to 27. With 141 persons discharged from hospitals, the active tally of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 725.

The state has accelerated the pace of testing in the last few days and has also clamped down on the red zones spread across 132 mandals in the state. The maximum impact of COVID-19 has been felt in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, which have reported the bulk of positive cases in the state.

IANS inputs

Read:

COVID-19: Collect tuition fees only for first quarter, Andhra govt orders schools

India is on lockdown to fight COVID-19 but tractor rallies by YSRCP go on in AP