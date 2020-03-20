COVID-19: Telangana reports 3 new positive cases in a day, taking total to 16

While the 14th patient came from Dubai, the other two persons who tested positive returned from London.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 16 on Thursday as three more persons tested positive for the dreaded virus in a single day.

Within couple of hours after announcing the 14th positive case, the health department declared on Thursday night that two persons who recently returned from London have also tested positive.

Earlier, the officials said that a man, who had travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on March 14 and developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 17, has tested positive. His contacts were traced and they have been put under home quarantine. The authorities are waiting for the details of the other passengers on the flight.

A total of 51 samples were tested on Thursday. Officials said the state has so far tested 498 samples. Universal screening of all international passengers is being done at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The health personnel screened 711 passengers on Thursday, taking the total number of passengers screened to 71,256.

As many as 310 persons have completed the 28-day observation period. The number of persons in home quarantine is put at 711.

Out of the 16 persons who have tested positive so far, eight are Indonesian nationals.

The state has been reporting a positive case every day since Saturday. Eight persons, including seven Indonesians, had tested positive on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers, senior officials and district Collectors, said that the countries which have taken tough measures are not facing a major problem tackling COVID-19.

Those which did not take stringent measures, including Italy, Iran and even China initially, are now facing a major challenge, he said. KCR said district Collectors and police officials have been given clear directives to identify those who had landed in the state from abroad after March 1. Such people should voluntarily report to the authorities, he said.

Those who came from abroad and having symptoms of COVID- 19 would be referred to medical authorities.

KCR also said cinema halls, bars, pubs, clubs and others, which have been closed for a week earlier, would remain closed till March 31. Public meetings, seminars, rallies and other such gatherings would not be permitted. Educational institutions and coaching centres would also remain closed, he said.

The government appeals to priests of all places of worship not to let people in in large numbers.

The state government has cancelled Ugadi (Telugu new year) celebrations on March 25 and Sri Rama Navami celebrations on April 2 besides an Islamic event on March 22, he said.

A delegation of United Muslim Action Committee, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, met KCR and extended support to the government in its effort to check the spread of COVID- 19.

The state government has decided to set up 18 checkposts at its borders with neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to identify those who travelled to foreign countries, Rao said.

