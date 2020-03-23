COVID-19: Telangana man who hosted Indonesians in Karimnagar tests positive

This is the 30th case in Telangana and the patient has contracted the disease through a primary contact, with no travel history of his own.

A 23-year-old Telangana man who was in contact with a group of Indonesians who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus has also contracted the COVID-19 disease, officials said on Monday.

The Karimnagar police on Sunday took the man into custody and shifted him to an isolation ward. This, after it was found that he was in close contact with a group of Indonesians who had come to Karimnagar and were staying at a mosque to carry out preaching activities. At least 10 of them have since tested positive for coronavirus.

The Indonesians were held on March 17 and upon further investigation, the police learnt that the 23-year-old had hosted the foreigners and had even taken them around to a few educational institutions and places of worship, sources said. A manhunt was launched and he was nabbed from the town’s Mukarampura area on Sunday.

He is presently kept in isolation at the Karimnagar Government General Hospital and will be quizzed later, district police said.

When contacted, an investigation official told TNM that authorities have already begun tracing all those who he came into contact with and that further investigation was underway.

Last week, authorities had to cordon off a part of Karimnagar town and carry out an extensive survey to ascertain who all had come in contact with the group of Indonesians.

According to reports, 39 blood samples have been collected as of Sunday and sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The people have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

A total of 16 Rapid Response teams had also been deployed in 16 mandals of the district, to contain the spread of the virus.

The group of Indonesians had travelled in coach number S9 of the AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train no: 12708), boarding it at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on March 13 and alighting at Ramagundam in Telangana on March 14, before travelling to Karimnagar by road.

The Indonesians were accompanied by three Indians and stayed for two days at a mosque near the Karimnagar Collectorate, before the first patient reported symptoms of coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital on March 17.

After tests were conducted on the other people who were travelling with him, eight more Indonesians tested positive for the virus. All of them are presently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the state government said that the 28th and 29th patients had a travel history to France and London respectively. Their condition is stable.

To tackle the spread of COVID-19, the Telangana government has already announced a lockdown in the state until March 31.

