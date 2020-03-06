COVID-19: Telangana Human Rights panel seeks report from govt on preventive measures

At least 22 medical colleges in Telangana have agreed to provide treatment to the infected and suspected patients.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to file a comprehensive report before it on the precautionary and awareness measures being taken up in the state amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Commission has also scheduled an awareness meeting with all the medical heads in Telangana and the medical superintendents of government hospitals in the city on Saturday.

The Commission on Thursday took cognisance of the outbreak after a confirmed case was reported in the state and considering the panic among the public.

While stating that there are apprehensions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad, the Commission said it would review the situation as per its functions notified under section 12 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The Act provides authority to the Commission to review the safety measures being taken for the protection of human rights.

It directed the Telangana Chief Secretary to file a comprehensive report as to the treatment being provided to the coronavirus-infected patient, precautionary measures being taken by the government and awareness measures taken to eradicate panic in the state.

All District Collectors of Telangana were also directed to report to the Commission about the precautionary and awareness measures being taken at the district level.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case earlier this week after a 24-year old techie, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday said samples of two borderline cases from the state tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

One is the employee of global science-based company DSM Shared Services and the other one is a sanitation staff of a hospital where the first positive case was treated.

A Command Control Room has been set up and is being supervised by the Health Minister and senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service. Four committees, which were being headed by senior IAS officers, are looking after the surveillance and management of hospitals, along with logistics procurement and campaign activities.

At least 22 medical colleges in the state have agreed to provide treatment to the infected and suspected cases of coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)