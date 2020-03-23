COVID-19: Telangana won't allow vehicles or people outside from 7 pm to 6 am

Those found out on the streets after 7 pm will face legal action, the Telangana DGP has warned.

The Telangana government on Monday decided to restrict movement of vehicles and people across the state from 7 pm to 6 am, as a strict measure to enforce social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only vehicles for medical emergencies will be allowed during this curfew period – vegetable and grocery shops, petrol pumps and all other establishments will remain closed. Those found outside between these hours will face legal action.

“No one will be allowed on the roads after 7 pm,” said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, saying that those who require to purchase vegetables, groceries and medicine should do so in the morning.

“No autos are allowed, if any auto is seen it will be seized. There will be 100% curfew from 7 pm to 6 am, no one will be allowed to come out. We request everyone to stay indoors. The community should keep watch and advise people to stay indoors,” he added.

Hospitals and pharmacies will be allowed to operate after 6:30 p.m.Insurance service providers will be allowed to operate during a lot on period.

The state has brought in Government Order 45, closing the state’s border and locking down the state. “If everyone stays at home we can tackle this virus, all are requested to cooperate,” he urged.

The state has now warned of criminal action against people coming out on the roads after 7 pm without a valid reason. Vehicles found plying during the night curfew will be seized.Temporary police check post shall be set up at suitable locations tension strict compliance with the logged on order.

The state decided to adopt a stricter approach to the curfew, as Monday witnessed several members of the public stepping of out of their homes running errands and crowding departmental stores.

For daytime hours, the state has said that for a car only two people, including the driver, will be allowed to travel within a 2 to 3 km distance from their residence to buy essentials. Pillion riding on two-wheelers is not allowed during the day.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy also requested the public not to step out, also warning that if people continued to step outside their homes the night time curfew hours could be extended.

“People have to complete their essential activity during the daytime. This daytime window will be reduced and night time full curfew-like situation will be implemented if the situation worsens, so please cooperate,” the DGP said.

Social distancing measures for shops

The Telangana government also laid out social distancing rules for shops and establishments in the state to follow effective Monday.

All shops and establishments in the state should paint footmarks on the floor at distances of 4 feet to indicate spots where customers shall be required to queue up at the counter.

The marks can be made inside the premises of the shops or even outside the shop, on footpaths, etc, in case of space constraints.

The shop owner or management of the establishment will be responsible for ensuring that people do not gather at the counter and that they stand on the spots marked on the floor and practise social distancing.

Shop owners also have to ensure that people do not gather in groups inside the premises. Hand wash facilities or sanitisers are also to be provided for visitors.

Failing to implement these social distancing norms will be punishable under sections 188 (for disobedience of an order by a public servant), section 269 (for the negligent act to spread infectious disease dangerous to life) and section 273 (for causing great bodily harm or death) under the Indian Penal Code.