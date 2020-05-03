COVID-19: Telangana death toll rises to 29, state reports 17 new cases

Data put out by the state shows that 21% of COVID-19 patients in Telangana are aged between 21 and 40.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Telangana rose to 29 on Saturday as one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus. The state's total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,061 as 17 more persons tested positive, health officials said.

After a decline in the number of cases on Friday, there was a spike again on Saturday. The state had reported six cases on Friday, while on Saturday, 22 persons tested positive. The spurt was recorded after a declining trend over the last few days.

Out of 17 new cases on Saturday, 15 were from the Greater Hyderabad region and two were from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

On Saturday, 35 patients were discharged from hospitals, including 24 in Hyderabad, four each in Suryapet and Vikarabad, and one each in Asifabad, Nizamabad, and Khammam. This took the total number of recoveries in the state to 499.

With 47 percent patients cured, the state's recovery rate is claimed to be the highest in the country.

According to the Health Department, the number of active cases now stands at 533.

Greater Hyderabad, one of the six red zone districts in the state, accounts for more than 50 percent of the total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the state released some statistics which showed that 705 (66.5%) of those who had contracted the virus were male, while 356 (33.5%) were female.

The state also said that a large chunk of the people who tested positive are aged between 21 and 40, accounting for 40 percent of the total cases in Telangana.

21 percent of the cases in the state were people aged between 21 and 30, followed by the age groups 31-40 (19%), 41-50 (15%), 51-60 (14%), 11-20 (13%), 61-70 (7%).

5 percent of the coronavirus cases reported were babies aged below five, while those aged between 71 and 80 accounted for two percent of all cases in the state.

The lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on May 7. It is likely to be extended but a decision will be taken at a state Cabinet meeting scheduled on May 5.

