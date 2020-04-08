COVID-19 tally reaches 314 in Andhra, govt reaches out to pvt hospitals for ventilators

A 45-year-old person in Kurnool whose death was reported by the state on Tuesday did not have any travel history.

Ten fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh through the day on Tuesday, taking the tally to 314 even as the government announced the death of a 45-year-old person in Kurnool district, pushing the overall death toll to four.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now touched 314 while the active cases remained at 304, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 10 cases detected on Tuesday, eight were from Guntur district and one each from SPS Nellore and Kadapa. All these cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

The 45-year-old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms of the virus on April 1, where he tested positive.

He was also said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and he died on April 3, the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said.

In all, six patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.

With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 43 and Guntur with 41. The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected by the pandemic so far, with zero cases.

As part of its measures to ensure appropriate treatment, the state government has reached out to private hospitals to augment the availability of ventilators. The nodal officer said that the government has decided to shift ventilators at private hospitals, coming under the ambit of the state 'arogyasri' health scheme, to the state-run COVID-19 hospitals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government decided to intensify its COVID-19 containment measures with further surveys and random testing. At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government decided to conduct a symptomatic survey focusing on senior citizens, health workers and people with symptoms.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the state's Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy said that of the 304 positive cases identified till Tuesday morning, 280 were connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.

With IANS and PTI inputs