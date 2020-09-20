COVID-19 tally in Andhra touches 6.25 lakh, more than 5.4 lakh recover

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state recorded 57 fresh fatalities, taking the gross toll count to 5,359, according to the latest bulletin.

news Coronavirus

The coronavirus tally touched 6.25 lakh in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as 7,738 more cases were reported even as 10,608 more patients got cured.

After a sum of 51,04,131 sample tests, the state saw a total of 6,25,514 coronavirus positives so far, the overall positivity rate being 12.26 per cent.

In all 5,41,319 patients have recovered, leaving 78,836 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, added 1,260 and 1,005 cases afresh, while Prakasam reported 869 anew.

Krishna reported eight new COVID-19 casualties, Anantapuramu and Chittoor seven each and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam six each in 24 hours,the bulletin added.