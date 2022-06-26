COVID-19 surge in TN: Active cases cross 6000 as state reports 1382 new infections

Chennai reported 607 new cases, taking its tally of active infections to 3,080.

news Coronavirus

New coronavirus infections continued to increase in Tamil Nadu as 1,382 people tested positive in the latest 24-hour period, pushing the statewide tally to 34.66 lakh, the health department said on Saturday, June 25. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 as there were no fresh fatalities, according to a medical bulletin. As many as 617 people have recuperated from the virus in the latest period, aggregating to 34.22 lakh, leaving 6,677 active cases.

Chennai and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of cases at 607 and 240, respectively, while the remaining cases were spread in 33 of the 38 districts. The state capital leads among districts with 3,080 active infections and 7.57 lakh overall coronavirus cases. A total of 24,981 samples were tested in the latest 24-hour period, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6.70 crore, the health bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, said the BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of Omicron have the ability to spread faster and it was important to exercise caution, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Minister, after visiting patients, who are under home isolation in Navalur, Hiranandani apartments in Chengalpet district stressed the need to wear a face mask in public and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

"People who are yet to receive the first vaccination dose and those eligible to receive the second jab should visit the primary health care centres, district hospitals to receive the shots since vaccination is our only weapon," he told reporters. He advised patients under home quarantine against venturing out until they test negative for the virus.

"And those workers who are involved in day to day affairs at residential gated communities should undergo RT-PCR tests," Subramanian said after visiting the families. He further said the health department would hold mass vaccination exercise on July 10 and appealed to the public to receive jabs without any 'hesitancy'. "This virus, after affecting an individual, spreads to other family members and then neighbours. Therefore it is requested that those individuals should come forward and take the vaccination shots," he said.