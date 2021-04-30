COVID-19 surge: Kochi Metro revises train timings

The existing timing schedule stands suspended temporarily, KMRL said in a statement.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has revised the schedule of Kochi Metro trains due to the low passenger turnout following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam district. The existing timing schedule stands suspended temporarily, KMRL said in a statement. As per the revised schedule, trains will operate from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday) at a frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and a frequency of 14 minutes during other hours. The peak hour is between 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

On weekends (Saturday and Sunday), trains will operate from 8 am to 10 pm at a frequency of 15 minutes throughout.

According to KMRL, there has been a considerable dip in the number of passengers for the past one week due to the COVID-19 surge. Ernakulam district has the highest number of active COVID-19 patients (48,107) in the state. On Thursday alone, the district reported 5,369 new patients with the disease.

Meanwhile, KMRL has also revised the timings of the feeder bus service from Aluva metro station to the Cochin International Airport. As per the schedule, there are bus services to and from Aluva metro station to the airport every 30 minutes. The first bus from the airport leaves at 7.50 am and the last bus leaves at 8 pm, while the first bus from the metro station to the airport leaves at 8.30 am and the last one at 8.15 pm.

Earlier this month, Kochi metro had launched the first passenger boat of the Kochi Water Metro, that will connect islands and city suburbs such as Vypeen, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Vyttila, Eloor, Kakkanad and Bolgatti. The boat is in the final phase of completion of its works.

