COVID-19 situation in Kerala could worsen with lockdown eased: Health Min KK Shailaja

KK Shailaja said, â€œWe need to be more careful and maintain the safety protocol which we have effectively implemented in the state."

With Unlock 4 easing lockdown restrictions, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has come out warning people that COVID-19 situation in the state could worsen. Inaugurating various facilities at Ernakulam Government Medical College through video conference on Thursday, the minister said that in the coming days, the situation will become more serious as there are chances for spread of the infection resulting in more deaths.

"Kerala has the lowest death rate in the country. But as the lockdown restrictions will be eased from September 21, there is a chance of increase in death rate as the spread will increase. We need to be more careful. We need to maintain the safety protocol which we have effectively implemented in the state," the Minister said.

Urging the people to be more cautious, she said though there are enough COVID-19 first line treatment centres and COVID-19 hospitals, if the infection spreads to the elderly, then the present stock of ventilators would be insufficient.

"We have come this far, we have managed to keep the infection under control. I hope we can fight our way through it," she added.

Kerala government has announced that the state will follow the Centreâ€™s Unlock 4 guidelines completely. Notably, as per the guidelines, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with limit of up to 100 persons, will be allowed from September 21.

Meanwhile, Keralaâ€™s COVID-19 tally is inching towards the one lakh mark with 3,349 fresh cases on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 397 with 12 more fatalities. It was the third consecutive day that the state is reporting over 3,000 cases on a single day.

On Wednesday, 3,042 new cases were detected, and on Tuesday, it was 3,026.

Of the new positive cases, 3,058 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 266 people is not known, KK Shailaja said in a press release.

