COVID-19: Scores of nurses offer voluntary services on Kerala Health Minister’s FB page

Offers come from nurses, medical students and technicians to drivers and those who put down their names for any kind of service that’s needed.

news Coronavirus

"Dear teacher, I am also a nurse, I wish to help in the treatment of the coronavirus-infected people", writes Deepu Raj, below a Facebook post of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

His is one of the many offers of support coming on the Facebook page of Shailaja, volunteering services. Under new posts of the Minister, giving updates or status of the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the state, many Facebook users comment to offer their support and volunteer services in whatever way they can. Among them mostly are nurses, struggling elsewhere, but willing to work without payment at the time of a calamity.

Nurse Mini posts from the handle Nidhusumesh that she works in a hospital in Tamil Nadu because she could not find a job in Kerala but she is ready to come and take care of the coronavirus-infected patients for free. "I am also with you teacher," she writes in a touching comment. Teacher is what people of Kerala fondly call KK Shailaja, who was once a Chemistry teacher.

Other young people in the medical field also write to the minister. A final year Ayurveda student, Akshay George Joseph, says he is ready to work at the isolation ward or observation ward, wherever there is staff shortage. "I don't need any payment and I will be honored to work in this situation," he writes. Then there is Athul Krishnan from Thiruvananthapuram who has a diploma in medical laboratory technician course and wants to help in any way he can. And Vinesh CK is a lab technician who would like to join the team and fight the disease together. Aneesh Ashraf from Kochi who does voluntary work for Red Cross palliative care, too hopes to join the team.

It is not just those in the medical field either. Leornard Joseph Rocha who works in Infopark, Ernakulam, gives his phone number and says he would like to be part of the team working on preventing coronavirus spread. Salim K of Karuvatta House who has finished his Plus 2 graduation gives his phone number and address to say he is ready to offer any kind of service that's needed.

Another Facebook user Prameena Pradeep writes: "I am from Vaikom in Kottayam. I have no connection to medical field. Even so, I am ready to take part in the work needed to wipe away the calamity caused by the coronavirus disease.”

Abhilash from Kollam says he could drive. So does Socraties from Neyyattinkara. Vijay R Rakkanathodi is also a driver who says he has experience in riding ambulances and would like to volunteer. Sham Asokan writes touchingly, "I don't have money or vehicle to give but I am ready to drive any vehicle to take patients or whatever other help you need."

Basheer from Malappuram who runs a housekeeping and manpower company offers all kinds of cleaning related help in Ernakulam and Kannur. Manoj Kumar who works in the electricity board puts down his phone number and says he is ready to volunteer for any kind of work related to coronavirus prevention. Sreeharsh also offers his services in every way including volunteering at the isolation ward if necessary. Abdullakutty, Sreeraj RK, Mary Neethu and many others are ready to help in whatever way they can.

When Facebook pages of public figures in the state are notorious for receiving any number of negative or abusive comments, minister Shailaja’s page has exceptionally become one that’s uniting people across culture and politics, ready to fight together this strange new disease.

Those who would like to volunteer may register here .

Also read:

Coronavirus: Here’s how to disinfect your home

Kerala man isolated for COVID-19 misses father’s funeral – yet urges others to report