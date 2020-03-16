COVID-19: Schools, colleges, malls, theatres in TN to be shut until March 31

Here’s the full list of places that have been asked to down their shutters until March 31.

The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, shopping centres, cinema theatres etc till March 31 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. However, board exams for the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 will continue as per the schedule.

Medical colleges too will continue to function.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami ordered all schools - government, government-aided and private and all colleges except those teaching medical and allied courses to close till March 31. These steps have been taken as preventive measure against COVID-19 and comes into effect from midnight of March 17, Tuesday.

Here’s a list of places that have been asked to down the shutters till March 31: