The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, shopping centres, cinema theatres etc till March 31 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. However, board exams for the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 will continue as per the schedule.
Medical colleges too will continue to function.
In a press release issued on Monday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami ordered all schools - government, government-aided and private and all colleges except those teaching medical and allied courses to close till March 31. These steps have been taken as preventive measure against COVID-19 and comes into effect from midnight of March 17, Tuesday.
Here’s a list of places that have been asked to down the shutters till March 31:
- The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be closed for visitors.
- All anganwadi centres will be closed till March 31. The centre coordinators must make arrangements to deliver dry ration worth 15 days of meals at the houses of the children who attend the anganwadis.
- All cinema theaters, shopping malls, amusement parks, gymnasiums, swimming pools, zoos and museums shall remain closed till March 31.
- No new events (other than those previously booked) shall be held in wedding halls in the state till March 31. Events that were planned earlier, the attendance of people must be restricted.
- The state government has also requested people to keep the attendance to a bare minimum in events like temple festivals and funerals.
- No permission shall be given for rallies, processions, public meetings, summer camps, debates, exhibitions, cultural programmes and sports events till March 31.
- Stadiums, clubs, bars and other recreation clubs should be shut till 31st March.
- Offices and factories must create constant awareness on hand washing and other preventive measures to be undertaken by their employees. The organisations shall have enough quantity of sanitisers, soaps and masks in stock and shall distribute it to the employees.
- The state government has also advised people to not utilise the shut down to plan tours and trips with their families. It has urged people to avoid travelling.
- Private and government tour planners have also been advised to not organise trips till March 31. Resorts across the state have also been ordered to close till March 31.
- The state government has requested people to avoid crowded places of worship like temples, churches and mosques.
- Places with central air conditioning must disinfect the premises at least once in a week.