COVID-19, privatisation, fiscal deficit: What to look out for in Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth Budget at 11 am on Tuesday, February 1.

Money Union Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Budget that will aim at maintaining the world's fastest-growing economy tag for India. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the minister at 11 pm on Tuesday, February 1. Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase â€” which had been in use for decades for carrying budget documents â€” with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', has a spurt in tax collections to her aid in the Budget, which is expected to be spend-all.

Here are the key numbers to watch out for in the Budget for 2022-23, which is expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, boost manufacturing, help rural and agri-economy and infrastructure creation.

> COVID-19 spending: India had started the world's largest COVID-19 inoculation programme on January 16, 2021. The expenditure on vaccination this fiscal, as well as in the next, would be the most-watched figures in the Budget. The Budget estimate for vaccine expenditure for the current fiscal was Rs 35,000 crore.

> Fiscal deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal ending March 2021 is 6.8%, against 9.3% in the last fiscal. The number for the 2022-23 fiscal would be in focus.

> Disinvestment/ privatisation: The government has rarely met the high disinvestment targets set in any Budget. With a focus on privatisation and keeping in mind fiscal consolidation and capital expenditure, the number would be closely watched.

> Capital expenditure: The government's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal is budgeted at over Rs 5.5 lakh crore. The government has to push infrastructure creation and this number would be in focus for the next fiscal too.

> Tax revenue: The government has budgeted a 9.5% growth in tax collections at Rs 22.2 lakh crore for the 2021-22 fiscal (April-March, 2022). With the Economic Survey projecting a GDP growth of 8-8.5% in the next fiscal, the buoyancy in tax revenue too would be closely watched.

> Borrowing: The government's gross borrowing budget was at Rs 12.05 lakh crore, while net borrowing was pegged at Rs 9.37 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31. The government borrows from the market to fund its fiscal deficit and the borrowing number would be watched by the market, especially on the back of expected higher capital expenditures to boost growth.

