COVID-19: PhonePe announces mandatory work from home for all employees till March 31

We are committed to paying all our employees and contractor workers their full salaries throughout the WFH policy, PhonePe added.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spread, PhonePe has come out with a statement about the critical role they play in India’s digital payments system and has said they are working round the clock to ensure that all services, including customer support & merchant support, continue to run seamlessly 24/7 without any sort of disruption.

“However, we need to balance this broader societal responsibility, with our responsibility to protect the health and safety of all our employees, contractors and extended workforce,” the company said.

PhonePe has listed out a set of measures to ensure that their services continue to be fully operational, while keeping their employees safe:

— On March 12th, 2020, we introduced a mandatory work from home (WFH) policy for all our corporate office employees.

— On March 21st, 2020, we have extended this policy for ALL our employees and ALL our contractors. This means all PhonePe employees, including ~8,500 offline sales agents and ~1500 customer service agents across the country, including all our 3rd-party contract workers, have been mandated to work from home. This decision has been taken to minimise exposure not only to PhonePe employees and their families, but also for the health and safety of the merchant partners they visit.

— Further, PhonePe is committed to paying all our employees and contractor workers, including the entire offline sales agents, their full salaries throughout the WFH policy. This decision has been taken to ensure that none of our employees and their families are adversely impacted, from a financial standpoint, while we all fight the scourge of coronavirus over the days and weeks to come.

— This WFH policy is in effect till March 31st for now. We will review the situation next week, and extend the WFH policy if required.

Regarding the implications of this for various stakeholders, PhonePe said that response to call-based enquiries will be delayed since call-centre facilities have been shut down temporarily. The company has requested all customers to log all their questions and concerns via the PhonePe app itself. Just click on the Help (?) icon on the app homepage, follow the menu and lodge your tickets.

Further, all new employees scheduled to join PhonePe this month are being inducted and onboarded remotely, while all interviews for potential new hires have been moved completely to video conferencing mode since March 12. The company added that it will continue hiring and issuing new job offers during the WFH window.

Apart from this, PhonePe said they have also carried out steri-fumigation treatment for all their office facilities as a precautionary measure. “We are also taking all other precautions in line with the recommendations of the medical fraternity, these include providing information on testing centres/hospitals and isolation wards, equipping people with hand hygiene products, etc.,” the company added.

The company has urged people to practice 'social distancing' in order to control the spread of the virus.