COVID-19 patients transported in garbage mini-truck in Andhra, Naidu hits out

Local municipal authorities said that the vehicle was used without their knowledge.

Three COVID-19 patients were taken to the hospital in a municipality garbage vehicle in Andhra Pradesh, and a video of the incident which surfaced on Sunday has triggered a row in the state. The incident occurred in Jarajapupeta under Nellimarla municipality limits, in Vizianagaram district, and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lashed out at the ruling YSRCP.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted the video on Sunday night and wrote, “Appalling! Three #Covid_19 patients in BC Colony, Jarjapupeta in Vizianagaram Dist were seen taken to the hospital in a ‘Garbage vehicle’. Don’t know about #Coronavirus, but the helpless patients might contract other dangerous diseases. Why are they not being treated like humans? (sic)”

The video shows a woman and two men climbing onto a mini-truck with the words 'Swachh Bharat, Swacch Nellimarla’ on its side. Another person wearing a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit is seen getting into the driver’s seat, while a voice outside the frame tells the patients to go and return safely.

Appalling! Three #Covid_19 patients in BC Colony, Jarjapupeta in Vizianagaram Dist were seen taken to the hospital in a ‘Garbage vehicle’. Don’t know about #Coronavirus, but the helpless patients might contract other dangerous diseases. Why are they not being treated like humans? pic.twitter.com/FJ1sAfswGc — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 2, 2020

Responding to the incident, Nellimarla Municipality Commissioner JR Appala Naidu issued a statement saying that the municipality vehicle has never been used to transport COVID-19 patients before. “The Municipality has never used the vehicle for transporting COVID-19 patients. Even in this instance, without our permission and without our knowledge, the vehicle was taken,” he said.

Commenting on the circumstances of the incident, he said, “It has been found that a few village elders in Jarajapupeta felt that it was urgent that the patients should be immediately taken to the nearby Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital. They were looking for a vehicle when they saw the municipality mini-truck passing by. They stopped the vehicle and transported COVID-19 patients in it. They sent along a driver that they knew after making him wear a PPE kit.”

The Municipality Commissioner also said that action will be taken against the staff members responsible for the use of the vehicle.

According to ANI, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. DMHO Ramana Kumari said that the incident seemed to have occurred on Friday, when the patients were being shifted from a local PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Konda Velagada to MIMS, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. She told ANI that the PHC authorities were trying to arrange an ambulance, but when the people accompanying the patients insisted that they would manage on their own, the hospital staff gave them PPE kits without realising that the garbage truck would be used.

The latest incident has come to light weeks after multiple videos surfaced in the state which showed dead bodies of COVID-19 patients being moved with the help of an earthmover, shocking people and moving the government to announce state support for final rites of people dying due to the coronavirus.

In the beginning of July, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched more than a thousand new ambulances to provide advanced healthcare services amid much fanfare.